In the lead-up to Christmas there are several steam hauled charter trains bringing visitors to the York Christmas Fair. This one arrived last Saturday lunch time, having journeyed from Ealing Broadway in London.By the time this shot was taken, passengers had disembarked, and the locomotive had been uncoupled from it's coaches, and the locomotive ('Duchess of Sutherland') was moving towards the railway museum.Those of you who have followed our project for a while may recognise this locomotive, since it has appeared several times before - https://365project.org/fishers/365/2022-06-19 https://365project.org/fishers/365/2020-02-19 and https://365project.org/fishers/365/2020-02-18 The oldest of these posts records some of the history of the locomotive.Ian