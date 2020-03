The Doves Are Back!

We had a nesting dove couple on our balcony last year; they had several nest and broods and chose various window boxes to call home. Well, it seems they are back. We named them Ike and Mamie last year and there's no real way of knowing if these are the same two. We are renaming them Harry and Sally.

I did quite a bit (for me) of fooling around on PS. I've blurred backgrounds before using Gaussian blur but this is the first time I've used a layer mask!