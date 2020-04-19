Previous
wildflower 2 by granagringa
160 / 365

wildflower 2

We actually left our apartment to go for a walk...out to a wildlife preserve with a road that only goes out to a trail, a farm, and a winery. So not many people and we felt safe...
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

Granagringa

May 2019...Just started my 4th year here. Amazing this one-year project continues. And sometimes I think I was more experimental and riskier then...
Larry Steager ace
Nice capture. We all need to get out or go crazy.
April 26th, 2020  
