Previous
Next
tail feathers by granagringa
161 / 365

tail feathers

The doves are back, hanging out on the balcony. We're waiting to see if they actually start building their nest. I can zoom even from the inside of the apartment.
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2019...Just started my 4th year here. Amazing this one-year project continues. And sometimes I think I was more experimental and riskier then...
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise