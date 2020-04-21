Sign up
Previous
Next
161 / 365
tail feathers
The doves are back, hanging out on the balcony. We're waiting to see if they actually start building their nest. I can zoom even from the inside of the apartment.
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
0
0
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2019...Just started my 4th year here. Amazing this one-year project continues. And sometimes I think I was more experimental and riskier then...
1129
photos
89
followers
104
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
21st April 2020 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
close-up
,
abstract
,
feathers
,
dove
