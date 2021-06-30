Previous
visiting bird by granagringa
14 / 365

visiting bird

This guy stayed for hours...I thought it was injured but when I finally decided to open the balcony door to check, it flew away. Taken in June, posted in August.
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

Granagringa

@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
He's a beauty
August 26th, 2021  
