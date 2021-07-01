Sign up
12 / 365
Blue Tarp with Fold
There has been construction going on across the road for about two years, but it's only now that I've noticed the possibility of this tarp...probably because another group I'm in has made "blue" the project for this week!
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
1
0
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1347
photos
102
followers
113
following
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 6
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st July 2021 1:36pm
Tags
blue
,
fencing
,
tarp
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Cool texture!
July 3rd, 2021
