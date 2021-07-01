Previous
Blue Tarp with Fold by granagringa
12 / 365

Blue Tarp with Fold

There has been construction going on across the road for about two years, but it's only now that I've noticed the possibility of this tarp...probably because another group I'm in has made "blue" the project for this week!
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Granagringa

@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Cool texture!
July 3rd, 2021  
