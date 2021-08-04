Sign up
26 / 365
Through the Flowers to the Mansion
A 19th century estate and farm, now an urban park with landscaped gardens, an art gallery and the original estate home as a museum.
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
3
2
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
Album
365 Year 6
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
4th August 2021 9:28am
park
,
landscape
,
wide-angle
,
urban-park
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
What lovely place and capture!
August 6th, 2021
Danette Thompson
ace
Love the pov
August 6th, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
Beautiful color contrasts and low pov
August 6th, 2021
