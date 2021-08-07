Previous
Sharing Space with the Bees by granagringa
29 / 365

Sharing Space with the Bees

I was able to sit here, amidst the wildflowers (I don't what they are; if you can tell me, I'd appreciate it) and the bees. It was a lovely, tranquil moment.... I need more of these.
7th August 2021

Granagringa

@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
