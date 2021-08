Baskett Slough - my safe place today

I've trying to find my phojo...and trying to stay The Delta variant is rampant here; altho I have been vaccinated, due to my being an organ transplant recipient and having a repressed immune system, the vaccines are practically meaningless so I feel more concerned than I even did last year. Usually this spot has many people, birding, photographing, hiking. But not today; I was alone. It was wonderful!