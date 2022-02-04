Sign up
98 / 365
Illuminating the Gray Sky over Salem
Just a thanks for visiting as always! The other day when I was shooting the forced perspective image, I met the gentleman whose "office" you can see in this image...the crane operator. Boy, does he love his job!
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1433
photos
98
followers
100
following
27% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365 Year 6
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
3rd February 2022 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
construction
,
crane
,
symmetry
