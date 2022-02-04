Previous
Illuminating the Gray Sky over Salem by granagringa
98 / 365

Illuminating the Gray Sky over Salem

Just a thanks for visiting as always! The other day when I was shooting the forced perspective image, I met the gentleman whose "office" you can see in this image...the crane operator. Boy, does he love his job!
4th February 2022

Granagringa

@granagringa
My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
Photo Details

