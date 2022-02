Waffle Weave

I watched a movie the other night and in it J.D.Salinger allegedly tells a young writer to get up in the morning and write for 15 minutes every day, first thing. So I decided to try that with photography. The clump of paper towels became the subject as I waited for the coffee to brew! There's another one of these at the Darkroom, just in case you were curious about this silliness.