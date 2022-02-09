Sign up
103 / 365
Foggy Morning, Foggy Brain, Coffee Brewing
If I turn away from the kitchen area I can look out the door to the balcony. Foggy mornings here in Salem, it's very quiet, very peaceful. I enjoy this time of the morning.
Thanks for joining me.
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
Shutterbug
ace
Looks like a lovely garden on the balcony. Did you mean to tag it FOR2022?
February 9th, 2022
Granagringa
ace
@shutterbug49
Wow, we're here together...cool...I decided as I'm not doing the daily prompts I won't joint the FOR2022, but I am enjoying doing B&W. And the garden is lovely; I don't think I would haVe done well these last few quarantined years without my outdoor space.
February 9th, 2022
