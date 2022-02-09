Previous
Foggy Morning, Foggy Brain, Coffee Brewing by granagringa
Foggy Morning, Foggy Brain, Coffee Brewing

If I turn away from the kitchen area I can look out the door to the balcony. Foggy mornings here in Salem, it's very quiet, very peaceful. I enjoy this time of the morning.
Thanks for joining me.
Granagringa

June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
Looks like a lovely garden on the balcony. Did you mean to tag it FOR2022?
February 9th, 2022  
@shutterbug49 Wow, we're here together...cool...I decided as I'm not doing the daily prompts I won't joint the FOR2022, but I am enjoying doing B&W. And the garden is lovely; I don't think I would haVe done well these last few quarantined years without my outdoor space.
February 9th, 2022  
