Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
104 / 365
Plugged In
The toaster gets plugged in, the coffee pot, a French Press, doesn't. I keep talking about the coffee...one of these days I'll actually take a picture of that. Meanwhile, just hanging out in the kitchen for the 4-minute brewing time.
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1438
photos
98
followers
100
following
28% complete
View this month »
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 6
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
10th February 2022 8:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
kitchen
,
reflection
,
black&white
Walks @ 7
ace
Very cool reflections. I am a fan of non-electric coffee makers, I've done pour-over for years.
February 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close