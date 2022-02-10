Previous
Plugged In by granagringa
Plugged In

The toaster gets plugged in, the coffee pot, a French Press, doesn't. I keep talking about the coffee...one of these days I'll actually take a picture of that. Meanwhile, just hanging out in the kitchen for the 4-minute brewing time.
10th February 2022

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
Walks @ 7 ace
Very cool reflections. I am a fan of non-electric coffee makers, I've done pour-over for years.
February 11th, 2022  
