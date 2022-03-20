Sign up
131 / 365
Violet-ish Sunday 3
So nice when the light determines the image. Trying to catch up here...this month may take way more than a month to actually accomplish for me.
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
1
0
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1465
photos
100
followers
99
following
365 Year 6
ILCE-6000
21st March 2022 4:09pm
Tags
violet
,
rainbow2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific reflection and shadow!
March 23rd, 2022
