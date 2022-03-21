Previous
Red Monday 3 - Little Red Car by granagringa
132 / 365

Red Monday 3 - Little Red Car

Giving myself a bit more leeway here on Mondays...sticking with red, obviously, but also traffic light, car light and now little red car... evolving theme!
Thanks for the visits and comments.

21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

Granagringa

June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
JackieR ace
As ever you have nailed the lighting!!
March 23rd, 2022  
