133 / 365
Orange Tuesday 4
Desperately seeking inspiration. Thank goodness for mirrors. And for you!
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
Tags
reflection
orange
monochrome
rainbow2022
Walks @ 7
ace
She preens in front of the mirror, such a cool idea
March 24th, 2022
