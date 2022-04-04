Sign up
146 / 365
As I Ambled Thru the Woods...
Taken in March but posted now as I try to catch up and add a few images. This one caught my eye for the light and the color...something golden.
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1480
photos
99
followers
102
following
Photo Details
8
8
1
1
Album
365 Year 6
SM-A102U
SM-A102U
Taken
6th March 2022 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sooc
,
dappled-light
gloria jones
ace
Nice textures too...
April 12th, 2022
