As I Ambled Thru the Woods... by granagringa
146 / 365

As I Ambled Thru the Woods...

Taken in March but posted now as I try to catch up and add a few images. This one caught my eye for the light and the color...something golden.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
gloria jones ace
Nice textures too...
April 12th, 2022  
