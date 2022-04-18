Sign up
Previous
Next
147 / 365
Salem Hospital 1
I'm taking a course that has architecture photography as one of its units. Definitely not my usual comfort zone. Salem Hospital has some interesting structures so I started there.
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
2
0
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1482
photos
99
followers
102
following
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 6
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
19th April 2022 4:22pm
Tags
architecture
,
converging-lines
JackieR
ace
Love your pov! What course are you doing Madeline?
April 20th, 2022
Sporen Maken
Nice!
April 20th, 2022
