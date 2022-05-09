Previous
Architecture - shadow and reflection by granagringa
161 / 365

Architecture - shadow and reflection

I'm still working on architecture... so far out of my comfort zone and so hard for me to make these what I think are at least minimally interesting.
9th May 2022 9th May 22

Granagringa

@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
I like how the trees flows through the composition.
May 10th, 2022  
