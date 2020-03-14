Previous
Next
Bringing in the catch. by happypat
Photo 764

Bringing in the catch.

Ant has bought a boat in the last three weeks. He has always loved fishing & sailing on the water at Taupo.
He had a few hours on the water this morning & they took me our for a quick sail afterwards.
Harry declined...he is a land lubber!
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
✈ Currently in New Zealand so I'll likely be a little absent from here for the next three weeks! Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember...
209% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
Looks like it was a lovely day on the water...
March 15th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful colours!
March 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise