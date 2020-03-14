Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 764
Bringing in the catch.
Ant has bought a boat in the last three weeks. He has always loved fishing & sailing on the water at Taupo.
He had a few hours on the water this morning & they took me our for a quick sail afterwards.
Harry declined...he is a land lubber!
14th March 2020
14th Mar 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
✈ Currently in New Zealand so I'll likely be a little absent from here for the next three weeks! Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember...
3862
photos
145
followers
126
following
209% complete
View this month »
757
758
759
760
761
762
763
764
Latest from all albums
763
3093
3094
3095
3096
764
3097
3098
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
14th March 2020 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nz
,
kinloch
,
2020
julia
ace
Looks like it was a lovely day on the water...
March 15th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful colours!
March 15th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close