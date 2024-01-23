Sign up
Photo 2434
Look up
Taken on a train platform which is in a deep ravine.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
1
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2948
photos
258
followers
223
following
Photo Details
9
9
1
1
365
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
23rd January 2024 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
pov
Milanie
ace
Whap pretty blues
January 24th, 2024
