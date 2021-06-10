Sign up
Previous
Next
14 / 365
Goat and tree
There are many farm animals in the open-air museum in Sierpc. The goat was one of the most popular animals. And as all goats know, willow leaves are tastier than grass ... and you don't have to bend down.
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
animal
,
museum
,
willow
,
behavior
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh he is a lovely british alpine!
June 11th, 2021
Annie D
ace
hahahaha oh goats :)
June 11th, 2021
