Goat and tree by haskar
14 / 365

Goat and tree

There are many farm animals in the open-air museum in Sierpc. The goat was one of the most popular animals. And as all goats know, willow leaves are tastier than grass ... and you don't have to bend down.
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh he is a lovely british alpine!
June 11th, 2021  
Annie D ace
hahahaha oh goats :)
June 11th, 2021  
