Temperature Blanket Project - June Update

Another quick iPhone snapshot of the temperature blanket project for June - with yardstick for scale.

This maybe the last month I can get the whole thing in one shot - without a stepladder anyway. :)



The black darned lines are temp markers for the end of each month. I haven't added the line for June yet, but the top single row of peach was the 30th.



June was a few days of peach and then it jumped over Signal Red straight to Scarlet, which is the highest colour on my chart (daily average above 20°C). It’s been rather nice.

Interestingly, for the warmer temperatures, our local temperature measurements are running ~1.5° hotter than the VisualCrossing average temps that I used to gauge how much of each colour I would probably need. We suspect this is because the gap between the two houses where the sensor lives is retaining heat longer, pushing the average up.

It does feel a bit like I should have moved everything ‘up a colour slot’. Something to bear in mind if I do this again next year.