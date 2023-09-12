Sign up
95 / 365
Obelisk B&W
Another shot of the obelisk that I didn't really intend to go B&W but here we are anyway. ;)
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
1
1
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
3786
photos
93
followers
30
following
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
10th September 2023 4:52pm
b&w
,
architecture
,
obelisk
,
lymington
,
rx10
,
sony rx10 iv
Corinne C
ace
Great POV
September 13th, 2023
