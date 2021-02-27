Sign up
Previous
Next
27 / 365
The Shape of Snow
I loved how this melting patch of snow on higher ground today looked like waves, or even sand dunes. But no, just a humble patch of snow! Taken for the final week of Flash of Red February.
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
2
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Flash of Red
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
27th February 2021 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
Sally Ings
ace
What a fabulous abstract, leaves you mountains of scope for your imagination to run wild
February 27th, 2021
Pam Knowler
ace
Wonderful image!!
February 27th, 2021
