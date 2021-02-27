Previous
The Shape of Snow by jamibann
The Shape of Snow

I loved how this melting patch of snow on higher ground today looked like waves, or even sand dunes. But no, just a humble patch of snow! Taken for the final week of Flash of Red February.
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Sally Ings
What a fabulous abstract, leaves you mountains of scope for your imagination to run wild
February 27th, 2021  
Pam Knowler
Wonderful image!!
February 27th, 2021  
