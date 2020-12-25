Previous
Irish Caraway Christmas Cake by jyokota
Irish Caraway Christmas Cake

How to start a new tradition based on internationally spread rumors. On 365, I saw that @cityhillsandsea had baked a Caraway Cake because apparently someone in Japan thought that's what Irish people eat for Christmas. There was a photo and a link to a recipe so what could I do? I baked one, too, and wrote to my friends in Ireland that I had baked a traditional caraway cake for Christmas. And they said, that's nice but what does that have to do with Christmas? I also gave slices to my neighbors, and told them it was am "Irish Caraway Cake for Christmas" -- so there you have it, @cityhillsandsea -- we've started a new tradition through 365.

The recipe looked easy enough, but UK ingredients and directions made me have to second guess the proper way to bake this with the ingredients I had here, making adjustments throughout the process. Other than that my oven was probably too hot in F temps and I probably over-baked the cake, the taste was good so that's all that really counts, right? I tried to do a flat perspective photo like @cityhillsandsea did I forgot to photograph a cut slice.

Link to @cityhillsandsea 's cake: https://365project.org/cityhillsandsea/365/2020-12-20

Link to recipe: https://www.bbcgoodfood.com/recipes/caraway-seed-cake
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

@cityhillsandsky -- here it is, the traditional Christmas Cake, haha!

@stephomy -- when the edges are this crisp and browned does it mean the cake is overcooked?
December 26th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Delicious
December 26th, 2020  
Dianne
That’s a funny story. You cake does look delicious though.
December 26th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that looks beautiful!
December 26th, 2020  
Taffy ace
What fun -- and the result is quite impressive (especially on that beautiful board). I like the pattern on the top of the crust -- makes for an interesting addition to the patterns and textures of the flat composition.
December 26th, 2020  
