Irish Caraway Christmas Cake

How to start a new tradition based on internationally spread rumors. On 365, I saw that @cityhillsandsea had baked a Caraway Cake because apparently someone in Japan thought that's what Irish people eat for Christmas. There was a photo and a link to a recipe so what could I do? I baked one, too, and wrote to my friends in Ireland that I had baked a traditional caraway cake for Christmas. And they said, that's nice but what does that have to do with Christmas? I also gave slices to my neighbors, and told them it was am "Irish Caraway Cake for Christmas" -- so there you have it, @cityhillsandsea -- we've started a new tradition through 365.
The recipe looked easy enough, but UK ingredients and directions made me have to second guess the proper way to bake this with the ingredients I had here, making adjustments throughout the process. Other than that my oven was probably too hot in F temps and I probably over-baked the cake, the taste was good so that's all that really counts, right? I tried to do a flat perspective photo like @cityhillsandsea did I forgot to photograph a cut slice.
@stephomy -- when the edges are this crisp and browned does it mean the cake is overcooked?