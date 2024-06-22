Previous
Zebras in Namib Rand by jyokota
Photo 2514

Zebras in Namib Rand

I'm here on a landscape photography trip so I want to emphasize how the landscape feels, and the animals within their home land. Here in the Namib Rand, we saw zebras moving across the barren sand, where you can see the dry trails of where there has been water flowing in the past. It's winter here, and the zebras are in search of water as they trudge across the dry sands. Their movement really does typify what it means to "trudge." Heads down, one foot in front of another, kicking up dust as they make their way across the scene.
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Annie D
amazing scene - beautifully photographed
July 9th, 2024  
Rob Z
It's a beautiful image with the transition from the red tones to the blues and greys.
July 9th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn)
A wonderful scene well captured!
July 9th, 2024  
Casablanca
Vastness
July 9th, 2024  
Christina
Amazing landscape
July 9th, 2024  
