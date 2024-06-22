Zebras in Namib Rand

I'm here on a landscape photography trip so I want to emphasize how the landscape feels, and the animals within their home land. Here in the Namib Rand, we saw zebras moving across the barren sand, where you can see the dry trails of where there has been water flowing in the past. It's winter here, and the zebras are in search of water as they trudge across the dry sands. Their movement really does typify what it means to "trudge." Heads down, one foot in front of another, kicking up dust as they make their way across the scene.