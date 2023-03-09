Previous
Love by kjarn
68 / 365

Love

I saw this amazing shadow on the bathroom wall
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful heart shape!
March 9th, 2023  
Babs ace
Well spotted what a great find
March 9th, 2023  
