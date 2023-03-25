Previous
Corner by kjarn
84 / 365

Corner

A bit of a dingy corner but I like all the textures
25th March 2023

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Cool textures and graffiti not overly keen on that though
March 25th, 2023  
Diana ace
Oh yes, me too! There is something of everything and I really like the colours too.
March 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
