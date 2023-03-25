Sign up
84 / 365
Corner
A bit of a dingy corner but I like all the textures
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
2
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4617
photos
110
followers
107
following
23% complete
View this month »
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
20th March 2023 3:54pm
Tags
corner
,
textures
Dawn
ace
Cool textures and graffiti not overly keen on that though
March 25th, 2023
Diana
ace
Oh yes, me too! There is something of everything and I really like the colours too.
March 25th, 2023
