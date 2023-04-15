Sign up
105 / 365
Frozen
Not a lot of effort into this weeks 52 week challenge photo
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
1
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4638
photos
111
followers
107
following
ice
,
frozen
,
ice cubes
,
52wc-2023-w15
Diana
ace
So well frozen that is looks as if the plate is cracking Kathy ;-)
April 15th, 2023
