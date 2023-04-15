Previous
Frozen by kjarn
Frozen

Not a lot of effort into this weeks 52 week challenge photo
15th April 2023

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Diana
So well frozen that is looks as if the plate is cracking Kathy ;-)
April 15th, 2023  
