107 / 365
Day at the show
I went to the Easter show for the first time in many years and had a nice day
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
6
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
4640
photos
111
followers
107
following
View this month »
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
Views
5
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
12th April 2023 11:05am
Tags
show
,
carousel
,
easter show
Kartia
ace
Oh that's a fancy carousel, I love the double levels. Glad you enjoyed the day, I haven't braved it for a few years.
April 17th, 2023
Diana
ace
Now that must have been a fun day, we don't have anything like that here. Great shot of this beautiful carousel.
April 17th, 2023
Pam Knowler
ace
Beautiful carousel! Sounds like a fun day!
April 17th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@pamknowler
it was a lot of fun. Thank you for the fav
April 17th, 2023
Dawn
ace
How nice
April 17th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great looking carousel.
April 17th, 2023
