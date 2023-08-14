Previous
Cirque du Soleil Crystal by kjarn
Cirque du Soleil Crystal

Saw this wonderful show with friends. I took a zillion photos and this is the only one that isn't blurry
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Dawn ace
Looks wonderful
August 14th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Very well done! I love Cirque du Soleil
August 14th, 2023  
