226 / 365
Cirque du Soleil Crystal
Saw this wonderful show with friends. I took a zillion photos and this is the only one that isn't blurry
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Tags
cirque du soleil
show on ice
Dawn
ace
Looks wonderful
August 14th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Very well done! I love Cirque du Soleil
August 14th, 2023
