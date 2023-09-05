Sign up
Previous
248 / 365
Smile
Spotted this in a garden
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
3
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4776
photos
116
followers
115
following
67% complete
Tags
smile
,
ball
,
garden
Diana
ace
Oh how cute, what a great idea as a decoration.
September 5th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Reminds me of Wilson from the Tom Hanks film Cast Away 😀
September 5th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Got to smile when you see a smile. Great find.
September 5th, 2023
