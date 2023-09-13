Previous
Leaves by kjarn
256 / 365

Leaves

For the word of the day
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
70% complete

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Nice and bright!
September 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous shiny green!
September 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely shades
September 13th, 2023  
