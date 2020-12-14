Previous
Wild Things by kvphoto
68 / 365

Wild Things

"I come into the peace of wild things who do not tax their lives with forethought of grief.... For a time I rest in the grace of the world, and am free."

--Wendell Berry
14th December 2020 14th Dec 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great capture. Patiently waiting.
December 15th, 2020  
