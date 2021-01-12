Previous
Face in the Bark by kvphoto
Face in the Bark

It has been overcast and gray skis for days upon days and I long to see the sun... maybe tomorrow. This was taken @ Stephen C. Foster State Park in the Okefenokee Swamp.
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

@kvphoto
Casablanca ace
It looks like a lion to me!
January 13th, 2021  
Islandgirl ace
Yes I see the face............looks like a wolf!
January 13th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Super find and capture...I see it.
January 13th, 2021  
