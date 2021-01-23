Previous
Next
River Reflections 2 by kvphoto
104 / 365

River Reflections 2

There is something uniquely beautiful about a blue sky day... it has soothing and healing properties and makes the spirit fly to the heavens.

--KV--a quote from me... I needed the healing of the blue sky and camera in hand to make some n ew pictures... hopefully today will be less frustrating than yesterday.
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

KV

ace
@kvphoto
28% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
really pretty
January 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise