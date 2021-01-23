Sign up
Previous
Next
104 / 365
River Reflections 2
There is something uniquely beautiful about a blue sky day... it has soothing and healing properties and makes the spirit fly to the heavens.
--KV--a quote from me... I needed the healing of the blue sky and camera in hand to make some n ew pictures... hopefully today will be less frustrating than yesterday.
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
KV
ace
@kvphoto
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
22nd January 2021 4:02pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
blue sky" reflections river trees "etowah river" georgia "sony a7iii"
Krista Marson
ace
really pretty
January 23rd, 2021
