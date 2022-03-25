Previous
Closer Look at the Trail by kvphoto
266 / 365

Closer Look at the Trail

Day 1 of my Grand Canyon Backpacking trip (from February 25th). At this point we were about halfway down the trail towards our destination of the Bright Angel Campground.
25th March 2022

Danette Thompson ace
Love the detail you are showing,
March 25th, 2022  
Mags ace
Super capture with the details!
March 25th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Awesome POV, that looks like a fanatic hike!
March 25th, 2022  
Diana ace
Omw this is so amazing, what a great pov!
March 25th, 2022  
