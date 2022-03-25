Sign up
266 / 365
Closer Look at the Trail
Day 1 of my Grand Canyon Backpacking trip (from February 25th). At this point we were about halfway down the trail towards our destination of the Bright Angel Campground.
25th March 2022
25th Mar 22
4
1
Tags
arizona
,
grand canyon
,
grand canyon national park
,
grand canyon backpacking trip
,
south kaibab trail
Danette Thompson
ace
Love the detail you are showing,
March 25th, 2022
Mags
ace
Super capture with the details!
March 25th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Awesome POV, that looks like a fanatic hike!
March 25th, 2022
Diana
ace
Omw this is so amazing, what a great pov!
March 25th, 2022
