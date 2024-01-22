Sign up
297 / 365
Red Tailed Hawk
I had a hard time picking my favorite of the two hawk shots I posted today. I liked the light on the tail in this one but the face and eye was visible on the shot in my main folder.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
4
7
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
7
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
22nd January 2024 3:48pm
Tags
wings
,
bif
,
red-tailed-hawk
,
sony-a7rv
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous capture.
January 22nd, 2024
Heather
ace
You're right: it's a difficult choice, but I do love the light on the tail with this one! Fav
January 22nd, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Excellent action capture.
January 22nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Soooo beautiful
January 22nd, 2024
