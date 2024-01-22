Previous
Red Tailed Hawk by kvphoto
Red Tailed Hawk

I had a hard time picking my favorite of the two hawk shots I posted today. I liked the light on the tail in this one but the face and eye was visible on the shot in my main folder.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous capture.
January 22nd, 2024  
Heather ace
You're right: it's a difficult choice, but I do love the light on the tail with this one! Fav
January 22nd, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Excellent action capture.
January 22nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Soooo beautiful
January 22nd, 2024  
