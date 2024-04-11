Sign up
Previous
320 / 365
Crabapple Tree ICM
This deep crimson tree is in my neighbor's front yard. We are home safely from our eclipse photo workshop trip... what a phenomenal event to have gotten to witness. Thanks for all of your comments on my photos... most appreciated.
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
5
4
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2264
photos
159
followers
144
following
87% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
11th April 2024 10:46am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
tree
motion
crabapple
sonya7rv
icm-1
Heather
ace
Fascinating and beautiful- like wisps of hair! Fav
April 11th, 2024
Dave
ace
Nicely done
April 11th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful I'm patterns
April 11th, 2024
Barb
ace
Loving your ICM photos, KV! Haven't tried any for a number of years... You may be inspiring me to try again! :-)
April 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
Well done!
April 11th, 2024
