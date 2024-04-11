Previous
Crabapple Tree ICM by kvphoto
320 / 365

Crabapple Tree ICM

This deep crimson tree is in my neighbor's front yard. We are home safely from our eclipse photo workshop trip... what a phenomenal event to have gotten to witness. Thanks for all of your comments on my photos... most appreciated.
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Heather ace
Fascinating and beautiful- like wisps of hair! Fav
April 11th, 2024  
Dave ace
Nicely done
April 11th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful I'm patterns
April 11th, 2024  
Barb ace
Loving your ICM photos, KV! Haven't tried any for a number of years... You may be inspiring me to try again! :-)
April 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
Well done!
April 11th, 2024  
