Previous
321 / 365
Garden Flag ICM
"All creative activity begins with movement."
--Joseph C Zinker
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
2
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2266
photos
159
followers
144
following
87% complete
314
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
318
1914
319
1915
320
1916
321
1917
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
12th April 2024 3:49pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
movement
,
sonya7rv
,
icm-1
Heather
ace
Vibrant motion and colours! Fav
April 12th, 2024
Dave
ace
Wonderful colors! Your ICMs are fantastic.
April 12th, 2024
