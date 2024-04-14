Sign up
Previous
323 / 365
Marble ICM
"Art is the perpetual motion of illusion. The highest purpose of art is to inspire. What else can you do? What else can you do for any one but inspire them?"
--Bob Dylan--You... my 365 community... inspire me with your artistry.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
2
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2270
photos
159
followers
144
following
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
320
1916
321
1917
1918
322
323
1919
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
14th April 2024 3:51pm
Tags
motion
,
marbles
,
icm
,
sonya7iii
,
icm-1
Diane
ace
So pretty! Bright and happy colors.
April 14th, 2024
Heather
ace
Love the movement and the colours! Fav! (Yes, 365 is a great community to inspire and support each other!)
April 14th, 2024
