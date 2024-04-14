Previous
Marble ICM by kvphoto
Marble ICM

"Art is the perpetual motion of illusion. The highest purpose of art is to inspire. What else can you do? What else can you do for any one but inspire them?"

--Bob Dylan--You... my 365 community... inspire me with your artistry.
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Diane ace
So pretty! Bright and happy colors.
April 14th, 2024  
Heather ace
Love the movement and the colours! Fav! (Yes, 365 is a great community to inspire and support each other!)
April 14th, 2024  
