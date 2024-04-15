Previous
Marker Swirl ICM by kvphoto
Marker Swirl ICM

"Photography is painting with light."

--Miroslav Tichy
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

@kvphoto
Barb
Marvelous!
April 15th, 2024  
Dorothy
Love the quote.
April 15th, 2024  
kali
you are having fun with icm, very creative
April 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
A great effect.
April 15th, 2024  
