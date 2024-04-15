Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
324 / 365
Marker Swirl ICM
"Photography is painting with light."
--Miroslav Tichy
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
4
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2272
photos
159
followers
144
following
88% complete
View this month »
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
Latest from all albums
321
1917
1918
322
323
1919
1920
324
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
15th April 2024 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
studio
,
markers
,
icm
,
sonya7iii
,
icm-1
Barb
ace
Marvelous!
April 15th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Love the quote.
April 15th, 2024
kali
ace
you are having fun with icm, very creative
April 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great effect.
April 15th, 2024
