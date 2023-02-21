Previous
How You Doing? by lesip
How You Doing?

never mind ...... Looks like Lucy is having a bad morning. Lucy is an American Bison at the National Zoo.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
katy ace
Fabulous photo of her, but she does look a little grumpy
February 22nd, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Great expression…cleaner than the ones in Yellowstone
February 22nd, 2023  
