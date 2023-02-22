Previous
Next
The Visitor by lesip
40 / 365

The Visitor

When you get up to make your month of heart pic and notice something a lot more interesting out the window.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Holy cow! Amazing image Leslie. Is this in your yard? Fabulous that you had a camera ready
February 23rd, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
February 23rd, 2023  
Leslie ace
@grammyn He's probably 5 feet outside the window and sat there for about 5 minutes. I even got the chance to change the lens. It's the side of the house and background is the neighbors sliding.
February 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise