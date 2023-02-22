Sign up
40 / 365
The Visitor
When you get up to make your month of heart pic and notice something a lot more interesting out the window.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4639
photos
190
followers
87
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Year 12
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd February 2023 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hawk
katy
ace
Holy cow! Amazing image Leslie. Is this in your yard? Fabulous that you had a camera ready
February 23rd, 2023
bkb in the city
Great capture
February 23rd, 2023
Leslie
ace
@grammyn
He's probably 5 feet outside the window and sat there for about 5 minutes. I even got the chance to change the lens. It's the side of the house and background is the neighbors sliding.
February 23rd, 2023
