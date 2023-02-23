Sign up
41 / 365
Night Sky
Joined in on the Moon, Jupiter and Venus Show. Finally clear skies
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
moon
,
jupiter
,
venus
katy
ace
Oh this is fabulous Leslie We just got back from hunting this same shot. Mine was rubbish, yours is awesome FAV
February 24th, 2023
