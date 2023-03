Goodbye February

Another February "Month Of Hearts" project in the books. I accidentally dropped my external drive and broke it 🥲. I keep my pictures on it. Fairly new and still under warranty so hoping seagate can recover my photos and they're sending me a new drive. Anyway I was unable to make my collage since I don't have the pics except on the 365 site so I took a screen shot. I was lazy and hadn't backed up my photos. My bad, don't be like me I know better....