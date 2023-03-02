Previous
Mr. Magoo by lesip
Mr. Magoo

Went to lunch with my gf Emily today. The plan was a Chinese restaurant in Frederick, only when we arrived they are still carry out only 🙃 we did find a nice little place a couple doors down to eat. I had told Bob I’d bring him back some broccoli beef so after a leisurely lunch I called, ordered and we walked practically next door to pick it up. I was greeted by this enormous fishy. He was a monster.LOL I got to thinking “Why do a lot of Chinese restaurants have fish tanks?” So I googled it. One answer was

The fish tank is there for decorative purposes and to improve the feng shui (fish are a symbol of abundance in Chinese culture, and a fish tank is said to counter negative energy).
Leslie

katy ace
Good to know. Beautiful fish and a fabulous photo with such terrific detail,Leslie
March 2nd, 2023  
