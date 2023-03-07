Previous
Spring Cleaning by lesip
49 / 365

Spring Cleaning

The West view from the little window on top of the Washington Monument. Both reflecting pool and WWII Memorial Fountain are drained and being cleaned and repaired.

From Sundays visit
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Leslie

Photo Details

katy ace
You got to go up?! An amazing view!
March 8th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Wow what a great pov!
March 8th, 2023  
Leslie ace
@grammyn yes, check out yesterdays shoot
March 8th, 2023  
amyK ace
Great capture
March 8th, 2023  
