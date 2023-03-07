Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
49 / 365
Spring Cleaning
The West view from the little window on top of the Washington Monument. Both reflecting pool and WWII Memorial Fountain are drained and being cleaned and repaired.
From Sundays visit
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4654
photos
189
followers
87
following
13% complete
View this month »
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Latest from all albums
1135
1136
44
45
46
47
48
49
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Year 12
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th March 2023 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
d.c.
,
lincolnmemorial
,
wwiimemorial
,
reflectingpool
katy
ace
You got to go up?! An amazing view!
March 8th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Wow what a great pov!
March 8th, 2023
Leslie
ace
@grammyn
yes, check out yesterdays shoot
March 8th, 2023
amyK
ace
Great capture
March 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close