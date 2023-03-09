Free For All

The last view out the little windows was the East view. The US Capitol is at the end of the grassy National Mall which is flanked on both sides by wonderful museums. The National History Museum , American History Museum, and Air/Space Museum to name a few. About midway on the right is the Smithsonian Castle which was my reason for Sundays visit. If you look behind the castle you can see a sea of pink which are the magnolias in full bloom. The National Mall is one of the most visited places in the world.